8 men docked over alleged robbery, cultism

Eight men, were on Monday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly belonging to an unlawful society and using dangerous weapons to rob people of their belongings.

The defendants are; Devis Qudus, 25; Ismailia Jamiu, 23; Rafiu Shodipo, 33; Wasiu Kareem, 33; Kabiru Oduloye, 39; Ademola Rasheed, 28; Adegboro Yusuf, 41 and Azeez Binuyo, 28.

They are facing a nine-count charge bordering on conspiracy, robbery and belonging to an unlawful society, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 25 at 8.45 p.m. under Idumota Pedestrian Bridge, Lagos Island.

Nurudeen said the defendants were members of an unlawful society known as “Eiye” confraternity and had been threatening the neighborhood.

“They used cutlasses, knives and big sticks to threaten passers-by into handing over their belongings,’’ Nurudeen said.

He said in court the defendants stole a wristwatch valued N8,500, an Infinix phone valued N48,000, an IPhone 10 and a Huwei IX9 prime both valued N455,000.

“The defendants also stole an S9 Samsung phone valued N150,000, two Tecno phones valued N77,500 and an Itel P-51 phone valued N28,000 from seven complainants,” the prosecutor said.

Nurudeen told the court the offences contravened Sections 411 and 297 (1) (2) and 41 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 297 stipulates 21 years imprisonments for robbery, while Section 41 prescribes three years imprisonment for belonging to an unlawful society

The Court’s Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghre, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1million each with two sureties in like sum.

Oghre said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and have landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

She added that the sureties should show evidence of three years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Oghre adjourned the case until April 29 for mention.

