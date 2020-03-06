6 die as harsh weather persists in Egypt

Kindly Share This Story:

Six people have died in accidents related to the worst weather to hit Egypt in years, local media reported on Friday.

Heavy rains and dust storms lashed several parts of the country for the second straight day on Friday, forcing people to stay indoors and prompting authorities to close some motorways.

At least two people were electrocuted on Thursday after they touched lampposts in flooded streets in separate accidents in Egypt’s western province of the New Valley and the Nile Delta province of Menufiya, private newspaper al-Masri al-Youm reported.

A third died in the coastal city of Suez after he was swept away by wind as he was fixing a rooftop satellite dish.

Two others separately died in torrential rains in the southern provinces of Qena and Sohag.

A sixth died after his car veered off a slippery road and plunged into a canal in Qena, according to the report.

Images on Egyptian media showed billboards, lampposts and trees knocked down by high-speed winds.

The government closed educational institutions nationwide and gave all employees Thursday off due to the erratic weather that the state meteorological office said would continue until Saturday.

Friday and Saturday are the weekend in Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country.

The government has urged the people to stay at home for safety.

Cairo authorities cut off water supplies in the megacity due to the bad weather, saying the drainage system could not cope with the unusually huge rainfall. (dpa/NAN)

VANGUARD

