56 screened for COVID-19 in Nigeria — NCDC

By Sola Ogundipe

A total of 56 persons including the index case have been screened for COVID-19 in eight states of the Federation.

On Wednesday, the Federal Government announced five new confirmed cases of the disease in the country.

Cumulatively, there are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Giving the figures in an update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, listed the affected States as Edo, Enugu, FCT, Kano, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, and Yobe.

Of those tested, two were confirmed positive, while 47 were negative and have been ruled out while the result is pending for six.

The second confirmed case who was a contact of the index case has tested negative twice consecutively, has cleared the virus and was discharged to go home on the 13th of March 2020.

