By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Farah Dagogo (PDP-Rivers) has called on members of the National Assembly to channel the budget for official cars and renovation of the National Assembly to the provision of education for less privileged children in the country.

The lawmaker stated this in Abuja on Monday, at a press briefing.

He recommended a halt in the planned 37 billion renovations of the National Assembly.

He also said the purchase of vehicles for members of NASS should be shelved as well, noting that means of transportation should not be a thing of concern for members.

He advised that the “renovation and car purchase be sacrificed for now and rather channelled towards tackling the growing menace of out-of-school children”.

The House of Representatives on Thursday held a Special Plenary Session on the out-of-school children. At the session, Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu urged members to make sacrifices from their allowances and salaries to sponsor out of school children in their various constituencies.

Dagogo said the National Assembly, especially the 9th Assembly, is known for its sacrifices for the country, and as such prioritizing and finding a lasting solution to the out-of-school situation, will not be out of character for the federal lawmakers.

” First and foremost, I must commend the leadership of the House of Representatives for its well thought out plan with a Special Plenary on the menace of the out-of-school- children. Unfortunately, I wasn’t at that session but I am in complete tune and alignment with the positions canvassed for its solution.

” I’m particularly happy that the Minority Leader urged members to make sacrifices from their salaries and allowances to curb the menace. That’s good but I think using a legislative backing to rework the 37 billion already budgeted for the renovation of the National Assembly for our out-of – school-children should be thoroughly considered”, he stated.

According to him, that “the planned purchase of vehicles for members should be jettisoned now and rather channelled to the project. Doing so diligently will prove the National Assembly, especially this 9th Assembly, as a group who are willing and ready to sacrifice their comfort for the benefits of the masses, who are also our constituents”.

He concluded that “We all know the financial quagmire the country is facing today, government at various levels are working round the clock to improve the lives of the masses, but if we are truly desirous of getting this out-of-school children debacle right, renovation of National Assembly, purchase of cars and other sundry matters, should be shelved, the priority should be how to better the lives of our children for the future. Even if most people would not want to admit it, the National Assembly is an institution known for taking proactive steps and measures that serves the interest of the country; this is another moment to test that character, “.

Vanguard Nigeria News

