34 countries in Africa report COVID-19 cases –WHO

,The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are now 600 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa in 34 countries.

The UN health agency disclosed this in its regional official twitter account @WHOAFRO.

According to WHO, there has been 17 COVID-19-related deaths as at Thursday.

“Africa has more than 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 34 countries, compared with 147 cases one week ago.

“While Africa can learn from the experiences of other countries, the response must be adapted to the context of the continent.’’

The agency said it would continue to support countries with surveillance, diagnostics and treatment.

“Take care while travelling to stop the spread of germs and protect yourself against COVID-19.

“Avoid unprotected close contact with anyone developing cold or flu-like symptoms.

“Immediately seek medical care if you have fever, cough and difficulty in breathing,’’ it advised

