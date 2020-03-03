Breaking News
3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lagos

On 3:30 pm
By David Royal

The Lagos State Ministry of Health says it has confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the state making it a total number of 25 confirmed cases. See the image above for breakdown.

The ministry via its official twitter handle, @LSMOH, said, “Three new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos.

