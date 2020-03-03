3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Lagos State Ministry of Health says it has confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the state making it a total number of 25 confirmed cases. See the image above for breakdown.

The ministry via its official twitter handle, @LSMOH, said, “Three new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos.

3 new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos

*️⃣1st case, a Ukrainian 🇺🇦 who arrived Nigeria on the 15/03/2020 via a vessel.

*️⃣2nd case, a UK based 🇳🇬 who arrived on 20/03/2020 via BA75

*️⃣3rd case a UK based🇳🇬 who arrived Lagos on 13/03/2020 via TK625@NCDCgov pic.twitter.com/8btxOgAm08 — LSMOH (@LSMOH) March 23, 2020

