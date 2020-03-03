3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lagos

By David Royal
The Lagos State Ministry of Health says it has confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the state making it a total number of 25 confirmed cases. See the image above for breakdown.
The ministry via its official twitter handle, @LSMOH, said, “Three new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos.
3 new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos
*️⃣1st case, a Ukrainian 🇺🇦 who arrived Nigeria on the 15/03/2020 via a vessel.
*️⃣2nd case, a UK based 🇳🇬 who arrived on 20/03/2020 via BA75
*️⃣3rd case a UK based🇳🇬 who arrived Lagos on 13/03/2020 via TK625@NCDCgov pic.twitter.com/8btxOgAm08
— LSMOH (@LSMOH) March 23, 2020