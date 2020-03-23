23 die in Jigawa auto crash

Kindly Share This Story:

At least 23 persons were confirmed dead Monday in a ghastly auto accident involving a bus on Jahun-Kiyawa Road, Jahun local government area of Jigawa State.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the accident to journalists in Dutse.

According to him, the incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. when the driver of the bus lost control as a result of a faulty tyre and hit a house at Gwanfai village.

“After the incident, the vehicle caught fire and all the 22 passengers including the driver were burnt beyond recognition.

“The victims included 18 men and five women,” the police spokesman said. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: