2023: Group rallies support for Ndigbo

Tasks Igbo leaders on commitment, zeal

Says Igbo Presidency would end IPOB agitation

By Dirisu Yakubu & Victoria Ojeme

A political pressure group, Igbo for President Solidarity Congress, IPSC, has called on Nigerians of all walks of life to rally behind the Igbo ethnic nationality to produce the nation’s President in 2023.

This is even as the group insists that in the next election cycle, it would be the turn of the South-East zone to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in the spirit of fairness and equity.

Addressing journalists in Abuja shortly after its national stakeholders’ meeting on Monday, IPSC President, Dr Olukayode Oshinariyo said the time has come for Nigerians regardless of political leanings to support the quest of the Igbo to have one of their own, occupy the highest elective office e in the land.

According to him, IPSC is committed to a national initiative to “rally mass support for Igbo man or woman to become Nigeria’s President in 2023 for the sustenance of national peace, unity, integration and progress.”

The group however reminded political gladiators of Igbo extraction not to see the quest as a gift that would be handed to them by merely asking for it, adding that a lot of image laundry is needed to correct perceived prejudices against the people by other ethnic nationalities.

“The journey is tempestuous as Igbo must be prepared to cross the Niger and Benue Rivers and trek the deserts. The agitation by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and similar groups had aggravated anxiety and distrust. These negative tendencies and vagaries must be obliterated from the consciousness of Nigerians,” he added.

He blamed what he called the stereotyping of the Igbo because of IPOB agitation, adding that it was not the first ethnic group to engage in civil disobedience based on perceived injustice.

“In 1956 when the British granted Nigeria self-government, the North expressed its unpreparedness to accept and under intense pressure, threatened to secede. In 1993, when Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, MKO Abiola’s election victory was annulled, the West established the Oodua Republic in response to the injustice perpetrated against the Yoruba to become Nigerian President,” Oshinariyo further said.

The group, therefore, called on opinion leaders, rights advocacy groups, traditional rulers and the media to lead the charge of sensitizing Nigerians on the need to support the cause saying, “it is payback time to reciprocate Igbo patriotism and nationalism since 1970 after the civil war.”

In a private conversation with Vanguard, the IPSC boss noted that the group was only interested in fairness and equity in the manner the nation has been governed politically since the return of democracy in 1999.

“We have no motivation other than the oneness, peace and unity of our country. It is our considered opinion that the unity of our country would be better enhanced if an Igbo man or woman becomes the President of Nigeria in 2023. It is time to come together and conduct our affairs as people committed to the yearnings of all and sundry. The Igbo have done their part and it is only apt for all to support them this time,” he stated.

