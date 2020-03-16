16-year-old appointed king in Ondo State

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

A 16-year-old Prince, Oloyede Adeyeoba, has been approved by the Ondo state government as the Arujale of Okeluse in Ose local government area of the state.

The ratification of the appointment of the Senior Secondary 3 Student was done alongside two others by the state executive council presided over by Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure, the state capital.

Briefing newsmen in Akure, after the meeting, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lola Fagbemi, said Ogunmolasuyi’s appointment followed an election conducted by king-makers in the community.

Fagbemi said the ratification was arrived at after hours of deliberations by the Council.

Meanwhile, a family source from the community of the 16-year-old new king said that the young king is the only son of the late monarch and that if the installation should be delayed till he is of age, manipulation could set in.

According to him “the tradition of the community entails that if a King is dead, his younger brother would act as a Regent while the heir to the throne will be sent on exile for 90days to undergo traditional rites.

He, however, noted that the leaders of the community took precautions to avoid crisis and made the first daughter of the late king the regent, the first time such would happen in the history of the town, while the heir would go into seclusion.

” When an Okeluse Oba joins his ancestors, his immediate younger brother becomes the regent, who acts until the Oba “elect” returns from seclusion.

“But our late monarch had a son. The family thought it would be dangerous to have one of the brothers of the late Oba as a regent because he may not want to relinquish power in the future.

“The regent is Princess Aderonke Adeyeoba, the late king’s first daughter. So far, the transition has been very peaceful and smooth.

“In Okeluse, the Obaship title is from father to son. It is the Oba’s family who exclusively handles the installation of a new Oba in Okeluse.

The source noted that “The young son will go back to school and by the grace of God to the university so that the institution will not tie him down.

The two other appointments made by the state government include that of Prince Ebenezer Adewunmi Ogunmolasuyi as the Olupenmen of Upenmen in Owo local government area of Ondo State and Prince Olorunsola Akinyelure as Odogbo of Ode Omi in Irele council area.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: