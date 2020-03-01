Breaking News
Translate

1000 APPS: Expect more from me – Cristiano Ronaldo

On 12:30 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ronald, Juventus
Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his second penalty, and his 50th goal with Juventus, during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Fiorentina on February 2, 2020 at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Sky Sports News there is plenty more to come from him after racking up the 1000th appearance of his career.

Ronaldo equalled a Serie A record in Juventus’ 2-1 win at SPAL  by scoring in his 11th consecutive Italian league game.

“It’s a good achievement,” he told  Sky Sports News. “One thousand games means that dedication, hard work and talent pays off.

ALSO READ: Brazil wants Neymar to captain Olympic team in Tokyo

“It is not easy to do 1000 games at 35 years old. I’m so happy. It’s nice but I hope to play hundreds of games more.

“It’s good, it’s a good number but the most important thing was to win the game and be on top of the league.”

But Ronaldo appears perfectly content at Juventus where he has a contract until the summer of 2022.

ALSO READ: ‘It is not over’: Klopp warns Liverpool after unbeaten run ends

“I’m happy,” Ronaldo said. “I’m in the best club in Italy, I’m playing alongside the best players. I’m happy we won trophies last year – and this year I hope to win as well.

“As an individual I am happy. I went to Juventus to score goals and do my best and I am very happy.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!