Zamfara Govt. to construct 25,000 Capacity Olympic Stadium

Zamfara Government says it plans to construct a 25,000 Capacity Olympic Stadium at the state capital to enhance sports development.

Gov. Bello Matawalle said this in Gusau on Monday while receiving the Unity Torch Bearers delegation from the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development.

“Very soon we will award the contract for the project,” Matallawalle said.

He said the gesture was part of his administrations efforts towards provide enabling environment for the teeming youths in the state to actualise their potentials through sport.

Matawalle thanked the delegation for the visit and lauded efforts by the Directorate of Sports Development in promoting sports in the state.

He assured of continued support and cooperation of his administration towards enhancing sporting activities in the state.

Olusola Luke, North West Coordinator, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, who led the delegation, said that the visit was part of preparations for Edo 2020 National Sports Festival.

Luke said the visit was also aimed at strengthening peace and unity as well as sports development in the country.

He said government was committed to using sports as a means of creating employment opportunities for Nigerian youths.

Earlier, Special Adviser to the governor on Sports Development, Ahmad Bagu, thanked the delegation for the visit and described it as a good step towards enhancing sports development in the state.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

