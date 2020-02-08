YSFON thumbs up Kano State Government

Kindly Share This Story:

Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria( YSFON) has commended the Kano State Government for it’s grassroots sports development programme; saying it’s happy with the efforts the state government is making towards having a successful 37th edition of the annual Ramat Cup for U-16 boys slated for February 13-21 in Kano State.

A statement by the Federation noted that the body is delighted with the partnership existing between it and the state Government, positing that the annual Ramat Cup being sponsored by the Kano State Government has witnessed a lot of innovations since the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to the statement, the exemplary leadership of Governor Ganduje ably supported by his Deputy, Dr. Yusuf Gawuna who also doubles as the National President of ( YSFON ) has impacted positively on the general development of the state even as it lauded the remarkable achievement recorded in the area of grassroots sports development which has benefitted not only youths of Kano State but others from various states of the Federation.

“We’re happy with what the government of Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his Deputy, who incidentally is our National President, Yusuf Gawuna are doing in grassroots sports development in Kano State which has impacted positively on Nigerian youths.”

“ We’re equally happy with his recent victory at the Supreme Court which will now enable him to face the good work he’s doing without distraction and we look forward to continuing our cordial relationship with the state.

The Federation noted that with the support of the Kano State Government, Ramat Cup has received commendations from Nigerians and the body in collaboration with the sponsor is poised to make this year’s edition more glamorous as all logistics have been put in place for a successful tournament.

Meanwhile, YSFON has assured all the participating states welcoming them on behalf of the state government under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Umar Ganduje, to one of the most peaceful state in the country. ‘While this year’s Ramat Cup finals lasted in Kano” concluded

