You are ranting, PDP fires back at Oshiomhole

Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns him to steer clear of Bayelsa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes the comments of the factional National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on the ruling of the Supreme Court on the Bayelsa State Governorship election as an empty and inconsequential ranting.

The party warned Oshiomhole, to steer clear of Bayelsa state as his apparent plots to trigger violence in the state has failed.

The PDP further counseled Oshiomhole to be careful with his utterances and not use any forms of venomous garrulity and clear misuse of language to destabilize our nation and truncate our hard earned democracy.

The people of Bayelsa state knows as a fact that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under our laws, cannot take instructions from any individual, let alone a factional national chairman of a dysfunctional political party like the APC.

The PDP, as a law-abiding party, counsels Oshiomhole to rein in himself and desist from all odious designs against Bayelsa state, her people and government.

The PDP also calls on the people of Bayelsa state to remain calm as their mandate has been restored and cannot be taken away by the ranting of any individual who has no stake whatsoever in the wellbeing of his own home state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: