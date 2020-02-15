Yobo has coaching certificate – Ladan Bosso

Kindly Share This Story:

President of Nigeria Football Coaches Association, Ladan Bosso has disputed a claim by manager Gernot Rohr that newly appointed assistant coach of the national team, Joseph Yobo has no coaching qualifications.

The Franco-German football tactician did not mince words when he stated that the former Everton defender must have a coaching diploma in order to grow as a coach.

Bosso, who was privy to the appointment of Yobo by the Nigeria Football Federation before it was officially announced, stressed that the Super Eagles legend has met two of the three criteria required to be a coach, adding that he only lacks work experience.

ALSO READ: Manchester City handed two years Champions League ban

“Yobo just came back from a course. Basically there are three criteria. The first one is your certificate, then the second one is your playing experience, then your work experience. He has two out of the three – playing experience and his certificate,” Bosso said in an interview.

“Yobo has been a registered member of the coaching association in Rivers State. “Of course, I am supporting the process that brought Yobo in. He must have shown interest before accepting the job or gone for a course.

“He’s coming there as a second assistant coach not even the first. Salisu has a contract with the NFF except otherwise.”

Bosso went on to say that Yobo will get the backing and confidence of the present Super Eagles players because he previously played the game at a high level and captained the squad.

“Most of the Super Eagles players basically are based in Europe, he is used to those places. The Super Eagles players on ground will give him respect because he’s an ex-international, he has captained the Super Eagles,” he added.

On if he sees Yobo eventually coaching the Super Eagles, Bosso said : “With time, nobody can tell”.

Yobo is the joint most capped Nigeria player in history, earning 101 caps in total before retiring after the 2014 World Cup.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: