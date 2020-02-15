Wike to FG: Warn Adams Oshiomhole

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike has called on the Federal government to warn the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to desist from making inflammatory remarks.

Oshiomhole had said that no governor would be sworn in, in Bayelsa state, following the sack of David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress.

Dissatisfied with the statement, Wike called the attention of the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to caution Oshiomhole, noting that his remarks could destablise the country.

Read his statement as disclosed by his media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu:

“The federal government should warn Oshiomhole to stop making remarks that will destabilise Nigeria.

“What he is doing in Edo State is not proper and he should not bring it to the rest of the Niger Delta.

“Who is Oshiomhole to determine who has spread in a state? Supreme Court has made a ruling. It is unfortunate for Oshiomhole to come forward to say that nobody will be sworn in.

“It is most unfortunate what Oshiomhole is doing because he wants to retain his position as National Chairman. APC Governors have rejected him, that is why he is struggling to prove that he is fighting for the party.

“He is making statements as if he owns the country. This is the same way he is carrying on in Edo State fighting the Governor.

“He believes that he has the forces to cause crisis. He is arrogating powers to himself, which is not good”.

