Why we closed over 100 private schools in Enugu — Commissioner

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU State Commissioner for Education, Prof Uche Eze has insisted that government will not reopen over 100 private schools it closed down late last year until the schools secure approval of the ministry.

This is as the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS has pleaded with the state Ministry to reverse its a decision in the interest of affected pupils and students whom the closure have affected negatively.

NAPPS also pleaded with the government to relax some of the criteria for approval of schools operation, particularly on the rule for playing grounds, which the group said is stringent for private schools located in the urban cities.

NAPPS chairman in Enugu state, Mr Ike Ugwu made the appeal when he led a delegation of his members to the commissioner for Education on Monday.

The commissioner, Eze, however, told the NAPPS that academic excellence was not the only priority for education, noting that social and psychological development of children were equally important in education.

He retreated that August 31, 2020, remains the deadline for other schools seeking approval of the ministry, to meet Minimum standard or have the schools shut down.

Eze further disclosed that the Ministry had sacked 40 principals of public secondary schools whose schools were indicted for examination malpractices.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of NAPPS, Ike Ugwu extended appreciation to the ministry for relieving the private schools of multiple taxations which he said was reduced from over 30 taxes and levies to eight.

“Our people are crying because of the substandard schools that were closed. Our aim is to increase the quality of education; We are partners in progress and anything that affects one school affects the others.

“We plead that the schools closed should be allowed to operate till the end of the session so that parents who have paid fees could relocate their children,” Ugwu pleaded.

