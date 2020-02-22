Why I resigned, by Queen Oboh

Kindly Share This Story:

…How sports ministry changed their narrative

It was a bombshell. Nobody, not even board members of the Para-Powerlifting Federation foresaw what their President, Queen Oboh had off her sleeves, as events of the 2020 World Championship were drawing to a close at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Smarting from the successful hosting of the world championships which the federation attracted a lot of commendation, the President shocked the packed hall with the announcement of her resignation as President of the sporting body. Efforts by journalists to speak to the President on the reasons behind her resignation were unsuccessful then as officials of the body denied journalists access to her.

Yet, most discerning observers and followers of the Para-Powerlifting Federation of Nigeria were not surprised by the sudden resignation of its President on February 7. The undercurrents were, to say the least, overwhelming as she explained at a press conference on a later date, that she was “psychologically and emotionally traumatised.”

Queen Oboh relayed her story from when the federation were planning for the world championship, Abuja 2020. She said the former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung had given his blessings, two months before the changing of guard at the ministry. The coming of Sunday Dare as new minister changed the narrative.

“In August last year, I wrote to the ministery asking for funds. Their reply was negative as they replied that they had no budget for the championship. I advised that they should write to the Presidency as it was an international event that needed the support from the presidency.

“The ministry refused to write. When I wrote to the Presidency I was advised to write officially through the ministry.” That marked the end of the story. “The ministry said they were not interested,” she said.

Oboh recalled that at one of their meetings, in the build up to the world championships, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Her Excellency Lolo Cecelia Ezeilo, a Grand Patron of the federation, asked about the budget for the event. When she was told that they were operating on a zero budget, she then asked how they intended to organise a world championship without a budget.

Oboh continued, “when she returned to Enugu, she told the governor about the predicament of the federation and the governor advised her to organise a fund raiser. She followed her principal’s advice and money raised from the event was controlled by the Enugu state government.”

Still on the matter, Oboh said all the funds raised for the world championships came from friends of their Grand Patrons, Grand Matrons, that included the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, friends and her family members. She said not a dime was received from any government agency or company towards the successful hosting of the championships.

Apart from allegations of underhand manipulation against her, Oboh said she resigned because “I was psychologically and emotionally traumatised by the actions of the permanent secretary and some board members of the federation.

“I was held hostage for 3 hours 45 minutes by some board members during which one member blocked the door with a wheelchair while the other physically manhandled me.

“That affected my life negatively as I now find myself incapable of functioning well as a mother, a wife, a sister.”

She said after that experience, her Canadian doctor was contacted. “After the doctor’s finding, he advised I that I should resign.”

Oboh said she was surprised by the sudden but late interest shown by the ministry in the events surrounding the world championship.

“The ministry wasn’t interested but when they saw that we were able to galvanise support and raise funds through our Patrons, Matrons and friends, they suddenly became interested. Who would allow that to happen?”

Vanguard

