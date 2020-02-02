Whom shall the Lord make to understand doctrine?

Kindly Share This Story:

JESUS said in Matthew 13:11: “Because it is given to you to know the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven, but to them, it is not given.” The mysteries of the kingdom of heaven are the hidden truths in the scriptures or the hidden doctrines of Christ which are of God, the Father. John 7:16 says: “Jesus answered them, and said, My doctrine is not mine, but His that sent me.”

Unfortunately, only a few righteous nations are given to know these hidden truths or these hidden doctrines in the scriptures. And Jesus said many righteous men and many prophets of God have desired to see and to hear these hidden doctrines but have not seen them, neither have they heard about them. (Matthew 13:17).

As written in John 1:17, grace and truth came by Jesus Christ. Even though grace brought salvation to all men, yet the righteous nation, who are saved by this grace, must as written in I Timothy 2:4, come to the knowledge of these hidden truths, which will teach them to deny all ungodliness and worldly lusts, and how they will live their lives in this present world, as written in Titus 2:11-12: “For the grace of God that bringeth salvation, hath appeared to all men, teaching us that denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously and godly, in this present world.”

It is true we are saved by grace, but we cannot continue in sin that grace may abound. God forbid. (Romans 6:1).

Isaiah 28:7 says: “But they, (righteous men) have erred through wine, and through strong drink, are out of the way (the narrow way); the priest and the prophet (men of God) have erred through strong drink, they are swallowed up of wine (wine of the fornication of the great whore); they are out of the way through strong drink; they err in vision, they stumble in judgment.” This wine or strong drink of this great whore, also known as Mother of harlots in Revelation 17:5, has made many righteous men and many men of God, who are supposed to be soldiers of Christ, to go out of the way, by getting them entangled in the affairs of this life, especially in politicking, contrary to II Timothy 2:4. Through this wine, they have become adulterers and adulteresses and enemies of God, having gone out of the way into friendship with the world. (James 4:4).

This wine has made many men of God to err in vision and to stumble in judgment, hence in their ignorance of the truth, they preach strange doctrines, like “Christmas” being the celebration of the birth of Jesus and “Easter” being the celebration of the risen Christ. This is the preaching of another Jesus. “Christmas” “Easter” Valentine etc. are idolatrous festivities, and they are some of the doctrines of the Great whore, who sits upon many waters, which symbolize the peoples, the multitudes, nations and tongues, who have become drunken with the wine of her fornication. (Revelation 17:1,15).

The celebration of birthdays is another doctrine of this Great whore, and the cakes made in celebration of these ceremonies, are to this Great whore, also known as the queen of heaven, in Jeremiah 7:18. This provokes God to anger. King Pharaoh and king Herod were heathen kings, who celebrated birthdays, as recorded in Genesis 40:20-22; Mark 6:24-28. Two people were killed during their celebrations, a proof that it is not of God but of the devil.

Now, whom shall the Lord teach knowledge of the mysteries of this kingdom of Heaven and whom shall He make to understand these hidden doctrines of Christ? They are the righteous nation, who are weaned from milk of the word of God, and who are drawn from the breasts of Mother of harlots. (Isaiah 28:9).

