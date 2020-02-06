What you should know about self-quarantine

Kindly Share This Story:

Anyone in Nigeria who has recently arrived from Wuhan – where the deadly coronavirus broke out, or any part of China or a country affected by the new coronavirus, is being urged to “self-isolate” for 14 days if they feel ill.

Self-quarantine is a public health strategy to separate and isolate individuals who may have been exposed to a communicable disease.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC, travellers who have returned from affected areas in the last two weeks or so, should stay indoors, avoid contact with other people and contact the NCDC. Travelers are advised to report immediately to the NCDC

Health officials from the USA have quarantined nine people since stringent travel restrictions went into effect Sunday, even as hundreds of people evacuated from Wuhan on US-chartered flights will be held in quarantine on military bases in California.

Hong Kong is also enforcing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for everyone arriving from mainland China, including foreigners and Hong Kong residents.

A plane traveling from Seoul to Las Vegas was briefly diverted to Los Angeles when officials learned that some passengers recently had traveled through China.

A Chinese disease expert says containing the coronavirus and reducing the number of infections could take up to six weeks.

