We never abandoned Earnest Asuzu – Actors guild

He said that the body had set up a celebrity forum to encourage members to send money to Asuzu directly via his Access Bank account.

Rollas told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that AGN board was making efforts for another spiritual rehabilitation for Asuzu.

The President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Mr Emeka Rollas, says the association never abandoned its member, Earnest Asuzu, down with stroke for years.

He told NAN that AGN had sent Asuzu for a spiritual rehabilitation in the past.

“We appreciate all the concerns and show of love from members and the public over Asuzu’s plight, but I need to point out here that AGN has never abandoned him.

“He went for rehabilitation at the Mercy Land Christ Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta, by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, a spiritual patron of our guild.

“He spent some months and recovered,” he said.

Rollas added that Fufeyin gave Asuzu gifts including money and a jeep, after the rehabilitation, to further support him.

“ Since he left Warri, we have not heard from him.”

READ ALSO:

According to Rollas, AGN was not notified of any relapse by Asuzu, to enable the body to give more assistance.

“All of a sudden, the young man made a defamatory video.

“We totally frown at this erroneous and misdirected act because it is unimaginable to think or believe that we did not play a role to an actor who has fallen due to hard times.

“The point I am driving at here is that it is unfair to be blame an entire industry for the unfortunate turnaround of one of its own,” the AGN boss said.

NAN reports that Asuzu, who started his acting career in the 90’s, starred in Royal War, Burning Desire, Never End, Broads Light, Last Wedding, Ugonna, Labista, Ogidan and some other movies.

He won several awards including Best Actor at Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards, Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards, Best Actor in Supporting Role at Africa Movie Academy Awards, and Most Prominent Actor in Nigeria at the Best Nollywood Awards.

The wrapper, movie director and producer suffered stroke in 2015.

Vanguard