We have zero-tolerance for corrupt practices – Sanwo-Olu tells LASTMA recruits

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his administration’s policy of zero tolerance for corruption and uncivilized conducts in any form in the state.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated this in his address at the passing out parade ceremony for the 1,017 newly recruited members of Course 10 of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, on Wednesday, held at Parade Ground, of the agency’s headquarters, Oshodi, Lagos.

According to the governor, “As officers charged with the responsibility to enforce our traffic laws, you must be firm but civil in your approach. I urge you to exercise your management and enforcement responsibilities without fear or favour.

“In the course of doing your legitimate duties, do not allow yourselves to be intimidated by anyone.

“But let me also reiterate our administration’s policy of zero tolerance for corruption in any form. Corruption is not limited to extortion or financial malfeasance. Indiscipline, abuse of office, or harassment of citizens will be frowned upon, and necessary and decisive action will be taken against any and all defaulters.

“Do not leave any room for the public to doubt your honesty, integrity and commitment to efficient traffic management.”

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that the state is by far Nigeria’s largest economy and one of Africa’s largest, stressed that there was still a lot of room to grow if the state unlocks the potential being held back by such challenges as traffic bottlenecks, hence, the need to see their work as very important. “You must not allow anything to undermine your commitment to excellence.”

He continued: “I’m very proud that we are all witnessing the passing out parade of the 1,017 members of the Course 10 of LASTMA.

“This is an encouraging reminder of the progress Lagos has made in the journey towards resolving vehicular traffic management in the state.

“I urge you, therefore, to see your recruitment as an opportunity to serve and contribute to the economic development of Lagos.

“You must be able to see a clear connection between the work you do on a daily basis and the economic productivity and prosperity of Lagosians.

“When you successfully ensure the free flow of traffic and reduce travel time, what you are doing is ensuring that valuable hours that would have been lost in traffic jams is redirected to productive work which is in itself result in the economic growth of our dear state.”

Sanwo-Olu, speaking on the commercial motorcyclists, “Okada” and tricycle, “Keke NAPEP,” operators, said the aim was not to inflict pains but to further ensure safety.

His words: “The recent policy on restriction of Okada and tricycles in some parts of the state, is not intended to inflict pain on the people. The policy was conceived and implemented with the interest, welfare and safety of Lagosians in mind.

“We are rolling out palliative measures to minimise the initial and temporary discomfort that this decision may cause to commuters.

“We have recently added 65 new buses to our fleet, and more are coming. We have also charged the contractors working on the various road and traffic improvement projects across the State, to expedite action.

“Part of the transportation relief that Lagosians are eagerly looking forward to will also be dependent on the work that you do, as I noted earlier. Keep this in mind as you take up your new postings and assignments across the state.”