We can curb crime without using arms — Agbekoya

Speaking on the Amotekun outfit, chairman of Agbekoya Farmers’ Association in Lagos State, Alhaji Davis, said: “We have the ability to fight crimes without using arms or weapons.

Let us employ those who know the job and not using enemies, traitors. We should not use just anybody.

Agbekoya has the power to cope and fight criminals and any form of aggression.”

Amotekun‘ll curb human trafficking, kidnapping in Ogun Meanwhile, public hearing organised by the Ogun State House of Assembly canvassed for the inclusion of security measures against slavery, human trafficking, kidnapping, banditry, invasion of farmlands and the need to ensure human rights protection and intelligence gathering as parts of the responsibilities of the Corps upon its take off.

This was the aggregation of views of stakeholders including the representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association in Ogun State, the State Muslim Council, Association of Nigerian Authors, Coalition of Civil Societies, Yoruba World Congress, Association of Hunters in Ogun, and the Institute of Emergency Management.

The stakeholders, who took turns to lend their voice in support of the bill at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said when operational, the Amotekun Corps should strengthen ties with other security agencies with a view to strengthening security in the region.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Speaker, Mr. Olakunle Oluomo, assured that the bill when passed by the Assembly and eventually signed into law by Governor Dapo Abiodun, would be translated into indigenous language for easy understanding by all and sundry

vanguard

