We are making huge stride against terrorists – Buratai

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, says the Nigerian Army is making giant stride against Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists in the North east.

Buratai stated this at the opening of the 2nd edition of Career Planning and Management Seminar, 2020, organised by the Department of Military Secretary (Army), on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme of the two-day seminar is “Career Planning and Management in Nigerian Army as a Means of Sustaining Professionalism and Effective Responsiveness in Nigerian Army Operations“.

He said that the renewed effort of the army in the theatre of operations was yielding the desired result towards rooting out the terrorists.

“I am glad to note that we are making giant stride against the ISWAP and Boko Haram in our bid to unpin the unholy union between them and the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“We are certainly on course and focused.

“It is therefore imperative that we maintain the momentum while motivating our officers and men through an efficient and balanced career planning process,” he said.

Buratai also charged all formation commanders to ensure that his strategic goal for the year 2020, which is to sustain professionalism of Nigerian army and responsiveness in the discharge of its constitutional role, was implemented.

He added that all activities and operational directives must align with the goal.

The COAS also charged commanders to ensure that effort in Operation Lafiya Dole and other army operations across the country were sustained and consolidated.

Buratai said that the Army`s collaboration in research and development with the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) must be sustained.

He said that this is to maintain existing equipment and continually define to produce needed security hardware and platforms.

The army chief also reiterated the need for all officers and men to maintain discipline, be law abiding and continue to uphold professional standards in all their operations.

Buratai said the Nigerian Army has continued to pay special attention to the career development of its officers, as they lead in the battle ground against the terrorists and other criminals.

READ ALSO:

He said the seminar was one of the several measures initiated by Nigerian army in 2019 to sensitise officers in crucial issues affecting their career.

He said it was only a psychologically well attuned and balanced manpower, especially the leadership cadre that can drive the desired responsiveness to tackle the challenges bedevilling the nation.

Earlier, the Military Secretary (Army), Maj.-Gen. Gabriel Ochigbano, said the department was saddled with the career planning of officers guided by report from unit and formations across the country.

Ochigbano said that the current security challenges had its effects on the career planning of officers, adding that the seminar was organised to enable officers understand career progression.

He said that the seminar would expose participants to contemporary military resources management, explaining that some section of the seminar was devoted to women career development in the army.

According to him, the objectives of the seminar are to enhance officers’ understanding on issues relating to career development and military human resource management.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: