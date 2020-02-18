WAEC delists 37 Secondary Schools in Benue for malpractices

Kindly Share This Story:

…state government demotes Principals of schools involved

By Peter Duru

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has delisted 37 Benue secondary schools from the list of centers for Senior School Certificate of Education (SSCE) as well as the National Examination Council (NECO) examinations for alleged examination malpractices.

Benue State Commissioner of Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, who made the disclosure Tuesday in Makurdi said the state government was saddened by the development assuring that punitive measures would be taken against Principals whose school came under the hammer of WAEC.

He said “already the Ministry has concluded plans to demote the 37 Principals of the affected schools as part of measures to ensure sanity in the system.

“In addition, one other principal would also be sanctioned alongside the 37 for a similar offense.”

Prof. Ityavyar explained that “though the 38th school was not de-recognized, the examination body identified some sharp practices in the school, hence the decision of the government to sanction the principal of the school to serve as a deterrent to others.”

While stressing that government decided it would penalize the principals for the disrepute they brought upon the system and the state, the Commissioner said henceforth anyone identified to be involved in any examination malpractice would be sacked.

The Education Commissioner cautioned that the government would not allow any school principal to frustrate the efforts of the present administration to turn around the fortunes of the education sector assuring that stern measures would henceforth be taken against anyone caught wanting.

“We are determined to give our children the best education can offer and it was along this line that the government closed down over 2,000 mushroom schools in the state so as to ensure that our schools meet all laid down universally acceptable standards,” he said.

