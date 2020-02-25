Vision 2020: Bishop Sam Zuga unveils plan

Kindly Share This Story:

…Adds youths, students, Women in his agenda

The philanthropic cleric who was recently visited by group of stranded Nigerian youths in Dubai continues to identify the problems with Nigeria and reemphasizing on the need to build a better Nigeria, while promising to lead the way.

On that note, the well respected Bishop rolls out his plans to better the lives of average Nigerian youth, kick starting with those in Yola, Adamwa State.

According to the press statement obtained, the cleric has planned to raise over 100 millionaires before the end of the year 2020.

The statement titled “ROAD MAP AND ACTION PLAN ON HOW TO ACTUALIZE VISION 0202/2020 OF BISHOP DR SAM ZUGA”, reads:

HOW TO RAISE 100 MILLIONAIRES:

A multi level marketing company shall be established. Because the focus is to raise millionaires, all stages of compensation plan will be in cash.

SCHOLARSHIP FOR 1,000 STUDENTS:

Academic competitions would be organized across Nigeria, interested students will register and participate, brilliant students will be selected to benefit from the scholarship scheme. Consolation prizes will be given to winners at the local government level while handsome prizes will be given to the overall winners at States and National levels.

1,000 CARS DONATION

Interested people will register with 50,000, a procedure will be introduced, participants will be taught on how to follow and get a vehicle in any of the 3 categories:

(a) SUV(Jeep)

(b) 406

(c) small car.

ESTABLISHMENT OF 1,000 BUSINESSES FOR WOMEN AND YOUTHS:

A multi purpose cooperative society shall be established in each state of Nigeria. Interested business men and women will register and become members and follow the prescribed procedure.

Registration varies, depending on the amount of money you need to establish your business. A soft loan would be given to members on ten percent interest in a year without collateral, while non members would be given soft loan on ten percent interest per month with collateral.

READ ALSO:

CREATION OF 10,000 JOBS FOR NIGERIAN YOUTHS

Many small scale businesses would be established, some people will be appointed as managers, some as cashiers, some as security, some as Drivers. Promoters, technicians, instructors etc will benefit from the unemployment alleviation scheme.

Many subsidized Nursery/primary and secondary schools would be established in many parts of Nigeria with new teaching skills. The new skills will make learning as a game but not a task as it has always been. Teachers would be recruited, members will be paying fifty percent school fees only, while non members will be paying full school fees.

PROVISION OF FREE MEDICAL TREATMENT FOR 10,000,000 NIGERIANS

Free medical treatment outreaches would be organized all over Nigeria to offer free medical services to ten million (10,000,000) Nigerians.

FEEDING OF 10,000,000 NIGERIANS

Food Festivals would be organized at various places in Nigeria, to feed ten million (10,000,000) Nigerians

PEACE RESTORATION PROJECT

Different types of competitions in various places, ranging from football, academics, beauty, singing, drama, writing, ludo, whot, draft, cards dancing, eating & drinking, bicycle riding, wheel barrow pushing etc with handsome prizes to keep the youths busy, so that the attention of the youths will be taken away from crimes. They will rather use their skills to make money through Samzuga international family/foundation.

5 staff will be employed to coordinate and manage the activities of Samzuga International Family/ Foundation in every Council Ward in Nigeria, 5 in each of the 774 local governments in Nigeria, 5 staff in charge of each of the 36 States including Federal capital territory and 5 from each state to be managing the activities of Samzuga international family/ foundation at the national level.

WATER SUPPLY ENHANCEMENT

Many bore holes would be provided in many communities in Nigeria to alleviate water problem.

PROVISION OF ALTERNATIVE POWER SUPPLY

Solar energy would be introduced, free solar installation training will organised across Nigeria to train the youths for labour market employment and self employment.

Other activities would be introduced as time goes on.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: