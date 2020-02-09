Victor Osimhen faces injury lay off

Kindly Share This Story:

The results of the medical test of injured Lile striker Victor Osimhen were still being awaited yesterday after he was stretchered off in their 2-0 win over Angers on Friday.

Lille boss Christophe Galtier confirmed that Osimhen suffered muscle injury and the results will revealed the gravity of the injury.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring in the 14th-minute, his 12th league strike of the campaign, and any sustained absence makes him a doubt for Lille’s clash with second-placed Olympique Marseille on Sunday, February 16.

“He (Osimhen) has no broken femur,” Galtier told Canal + Sport. “He had to receive treatment off the pitch and I think he has a muscle injury.

“The length and severity of his injury will be determined after tests are carried out on Saturday.”

Lille’s win on Friday was their third Ligue 1 success on the spin.

Vanguard News

