Victor Osimhen faces injury lay off

Victor Osimhen,
Ajax Amsterdam’s Argentinian defender Lisandro Lopez (l) in the fight against Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen striker in the Champions League on November 27, 2019 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq. PHOTO: AFP

The results of the medical test of injured Lile striker Victor Osimhen were still being awaited yesterday after he was stretchered off in their 2-0 win over Angers on Friday.

Lille boss Christophe Galtier confirmed that Osimhen suffered muscle injury and the results will revealed the gravity of the injury.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring in the 14th-minute, his 12th league strike of the campaign, and any sustained absence makes him a doubt for Lille’s clash with second-placed Olympique Marseille on Sunday, February 16.

“He (Osimhen) has no broken femur,” Galtier told Canal + Sport. “He had to receive treatment off the pitch and I think he has a muscle injury.

“The length and severity of his injury will be determined after tests are carried out on Saturday.”

Lille’s win on Friday was their third Ligue 1 success on the spin.

Vanguard News

