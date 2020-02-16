Valentine’s Day violence: women carry placards in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

WOMEN in Ovonum, Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State on Sunday morning took to the streets to protest over the violence that rocked the community on Valentine’s Day.

The women led by the Women Leader, Mr Agnes Osam lamented the resort to the use of machetes and guns by youths in the area to settle scores leading to loss of lives and destruction of houses and called for immediate cessation of violence.

“How can our own children use knives to cut one another and also destroy the houses we their mothers and fathers live in this time of hardship? This must stop immediately”.

The women called on the police to arrest all those associated with the violence while the government should seek for means of keeping the youngsters engaged”.

Reacting to the violence, the Cross River State Government in a statement signed by Mr Asu Okang Commissioner for Information said the action of the youths is condemnable and called for calm.

‘The attention of the Cross River State Government has been drawn to the alleged cult-related crisis that broke out early morning of Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Ovonom Community in Obubra Local Government Area of the State, in which one life was reportedly lost and many houses destroyed and therefore call for immediate calm”

The statement said the violence led to a total breakdown of law a d order in the community which is unwarranted and should be stopped immediately.

“Government wishes to state unequivocally that no individual or group has the power to go into jungle justice but should rather report any untoward action, activity or behaviour to relevant government agencies mandated by law to handle such matters in a manner that does not disturb public peace”

The statement called on law enforcement agencies to fish out all culprits involved in the violence.

