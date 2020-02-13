Valentine: Jos cake bakers decry low patronage

Kindly Share This Story:

Some cake bakers and small chops vendors in Jos have lamented low patronage ahead of the Feb. 14 St. Valentine’s Day celebration, blaming the economic situation in the country for the poor sales.

The traders expressed the viewpoint in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

Most of the cake makers said that they had offered discounts for their various packages, but that the level of patronage was still low and discouraging.

Miss Jumoke Alawo of JA Cakes and small chops said that in the past she was usually overwhelmed by the clients’ orders.

“This time around, I have received very few orders, and most clients are placing orders for cupcakes rather the bigger cakes,” Alawo said.

She said because of the prevailing cash squeeze most people needed to feed before considering luxuries.

Similarly, Mrs Amara Ike, a baker, said that business had yet to pick up since the Yuletide.

According to Ike, most of the orders she gets are for weddings and a few birthday cakes.

She blamed the discouraging level of patronage on some lovers who were requesting for certain gifts other than pastries.

She said she had received a few orders from clients requesting for pastries such as cakes, cookies and small chops, to appreciate and surprise their loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

The baker said the situation was not like that in the past, as she would have received more orders before now.

Miss Shallom Akin, a baker, also decried the low patronage ahead of the day, saying she had only received four orders for the celebration.

“In the past, I would work round the clock to ensure that I met up with the demands of my clients,” Akin said.

She said that most clients in the past who had a preference for pastries seemed to have found other choices aside pastries. (NAN)

