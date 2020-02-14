Valentine: Eateries record large turnout of customers in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

Eateries in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, on Friday, experienced large out of customers celebrating this year’s Valentine’s Day with their families and loved ones.

Some eateries visited by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) included Portofino Eateries, Takeaway Eateries, Chicken Republic and Perfect Treat Eateries.

Speaking with NAN, the Manager of Portofino Eateries, Miss Omolabake Ogundare, attested to the large turnout of customers, attributing the influx to the celebration of the lovers’ day across the world.

“Today has been very busy for us; there is a large turnout of customers; though we used to have customers on ordinary days, however, today, being a special day, the turnout of customers has been very impressive.

“We have played host to several couples with their children and family members, while other customers came with their friends and loved ones to celebrate Valentine.

“The demand for special Valentine cakes and other pastries by our customers has been very high. We also have get-together for those whose birthdays fall on Valentine’s Day.

“We have special packages for our customers; we reduced prices of our products, especially cake because of its high demand,” she said.

Also at Takeaway Eatery, the Manager, Mr Yinka Yusuf, said that customers had been visiting the eatery and that the turnout was high.

He said that gifts were given to customers who purchased their products up to particular amount, saying that this was one of their marketing strategies.

“Valentine is to share love with one another, including our customers; those who buy large quantity of our products are given special gifts,” he said.

At Perfect Treat Eatery, one of the sales attendants, Miss Tomisin Ajayi, told NAN that the eatery experienced large turnout of customers, compared with normal days.

According to her, there are special treats for their customers to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“Although today is a working day, we are still expecting our customers after working hours to come and celebrate Valentine with their families and loved ones.

