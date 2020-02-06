Uzodinma warns against inciting Imolites

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri —Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, yesterday, gave last warning to groups and people in the state, whom he said have engaged in inciting the members of the public against the government to stop immediately.

Uzodinma handed down the warning at the front of Government House, in Owerri, while receiving hundreds of the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, who came on solidarity march led by the chairman, Izuchukwu Okebaram.

Uzodinma said his warning was for them to allow the state move forward to provide good governance to Imolites.

He said: “You will agree with me that as I am standing here, I am the governor, and governor of everybody in Imo and not All Progressives Congress, APC, alone.

“What I am assuring you is that under my administration, there will be no discrimination in Imo State. That is what I promise all of you. I urge you to go ahead and support moving Imo State forward.

“I will address your challenges one by one. Your association is one of the organised associations that is closest to the people in the society and I promise you that our government will not interfere in your activities and I ask you to shun people who want to incite the public against the government.

“I have given those of them who want to incite Imo people time and if they don’t stop, I will personally call them to order. We will not allow them destroy our state.

“Our plan is to ensure that in our policies and programmes , the good people of Imo State will be happy.

“And again, dry season is fast coming and the contractors are not on sites and if we wait for them till next Tuesday and they failed to come, I will cancel those contracts. We are interested in moving the state forward.”

Chairman of Imo State NURTW, Okebaram, who presented their challenges to the governor, said, among other things: “Our mission here today (yesterday) is to congratulate you on your victory as the governor of the state. We are happy to see the restoration of your mandate.”

