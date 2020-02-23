Uzodinma immortalizes Uwajumogu in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Imo State Government weekend, renamed the state-owned College of Education, Ihitte Uboma, to Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education.

Governor Hope Uzodinma made the announcement while speaking at Ihitte Uboma, during the burial ceremony of late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu.

Uzodimma described the late Senator as “a humane, but action-packed legislator, whose contributions to the political development of his area, Imo State and Nigeria, would remain indelible”.

In the Governor’s words: “Senator Uwajumogu’s life and times are testimonies of what he represented. Even in the face of difficulties, Ben survived political turmoils to return to the red chambers the second term but death did not allow him accomplish this desire to provide effective representation for his people”.

The late Senator’s burial ceremony turned out to be a convocation of sorts for political bigwigs in the country, as well as Nigerians from all walks of life.

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Sir Emeka Nwajuba, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, his Deputy, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and over 20 serving and former Senators of the Federal Republic.

Others who graced the occasion were former Imo State Governors, Ikedi Ohakim and Senator Rochas Okorocha and former Deputy Governor, Dogulas Acholonu, while the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ude Oko Chukwu, represented Governor Ikpeazu.

Members of the House of Representatives, the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Chiji Collins and a good number of assemblymen from the South Eastern States.

Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, founder of Ray Power FM and Africa Independent Television, AIT, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Dr. Alex Otti, Prof. Maurice Iwu, Prof. Anthony Anwuka and Dr. Uche Ogah, Minister of State for Mines, were all present at the burial.

