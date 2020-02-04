Breaking News
Breaking: US says ‘optimistic’ Nigeria will meet conditions to lift visa curbs

On 8:01 pmIn Newsby
Pompeo, NATO
Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state

The United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo said he is “optimistic” Nigeria will meet conditions to lift visa curbs, according to AFP report.

Recall that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Jan. 31 announced temporary travel restrictions on six countries including Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari in response has constituted a committee, to be chaired by the Minister of Interior, Ra’uf Aregbesola, to study the reason why the United State banned Nigerians from its immigration visa.

More details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria.

