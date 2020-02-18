UPU Youth President blows hot, condemns herdsmen burning, killings in Urhobo

Kindly Share This Story:

Says no tribe has monopoly of violence

By Paul Olayemi

The President of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Youth Wing Worldwide, Comrade Efemena Kelly Umukoro, yesterday decried the incessant killings in Urhobo communities and condemned the action in its entirety, saying that there is no tribe that has monopoly of violence in the country.

The UPU Youth President who expressed deep concern when he visited Agadama, the scene of the incident, said Urhobo youths cannot fold their hands and allow some unscrupulous elements in the name of Herdsmen to killing, burning their brothers and raping their mothers and sisters for no just course in their own lheir farmlands.

While calling on the Fulani Herdsmen to steer clear of their farmlands, Umukoro warned that the Urhobo youths will not hesitate to resolve to self help if this nefarious attitude by the herdsmen continues, reminding them of the fact that nobody has monopoly of violence.

Umukoro who spoke to newsmen at the community called on the federal government to look into this issue of Fulani herdsmen killings, pointing out that it was same way that Boko Haram started, saying that the effect from the herdsmen will be high on them if they continue to play politics with killings.

He said,”If the federal government cannot secure lives and property for Urhobos, l want to make it clear that Urhobo youths has the capacity to defend her Nation, adding that there is no leader that will stand and watched their people being killed by strangers and he will be happy. he fact that Urhobos are hospitable withprangers does not make them to be fool.

“I want to call on all Urhobo House of Assembly members to fast tracked the anti open grazing bill because if is passed into law, will check theexcesses of the killings.

“As the Urhobo youth President, l strongly condemned the act, it is babaric, uncivilized and unacceptable and Urhobo youths will defend themselves.

“I want to commend the Delta state Commissioner of Police, the state governor, Sen Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for their efforts in securing lives and property of Uwheru people.”

