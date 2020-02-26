Unveiling Nigeria’s top dancer, Poco Lee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Before 2018 little or nothing is known about a dancer called Poco Lee. But after 2018 after he showed his craft and innate talent in Zlatan Ibile’s Zanku Legwork’s video, all hell broke loose for the Lagos State University Alumnus, only that the hell took him nowhere but to the heaven of limelight which has seen him dining with the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Poco Lee, born Iweh Pascal Odinaka has revealed that it was Zlatan Ibile that gave him the big break in his life after seeing a viral street video he did. He said Zlatan invited him over and they did a viral video to one of his latest releases then (Zanku Legwork). Ever since then, he has been pushing, going to several shows, danced on stage with A-list Nigerian Artistes, appeared on several music videos. And he has also used his platform to bring some other dancers and artistes to limelight

Since then there has been no stopping the Imo State-born dancer from Orlu local government area of Imo State. However, he was raised in the Ojo area of Lagos State.

Poco Lee attended Nigerian Navy Primary School, Okokomaiko and Command Day Secondary School, Ojo, Barracks, both in Lagos State, before heading to Lagos State University (LASU) for his first degree in Microbiology.

Since his breakout year featuring in the popular eclectic Zanku Legwork video, Poco lee has shared the stage with A-list superstar singers and performers like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Zlatan Ibile, Naira Marley and Niniola among others.

He has also performed at renown international events such as One Africa Music Festival in Dubai, United Arabs Emirate; Valentine’s Jamboree Concert in Nairobi, Kenya as well as hosting Naira Marley’s concert at the O2 Arena in London.

Poco Lee was born in November 21, 1996 to Mr Kenneth and Augustina Iweh. He’s the third of five siblings, all raised in Ojo area of Lagos State, Nigeria.

Vanguard

