Unveiling Mapatricia, a multifaceted Afrobeat sensation

By Ayo Onkoyi

Mamuyoviw Frank, Mapatricia Ohwerhi, known simply as Mapatircia broke into the music scene just last year with two banging singles “ Money Biz” and “Light” and followed the good streak on New Year Day with his first effort of 2020 “Demoh”.

He was born on July 3, 1995 in Sapele, Warri, Delta State. He’s an Urhobo man whose winds of life had taken to Benin Republic and South Africa during his adolescent life.

He’s an Afrobeat singer, flexible enough to adapt his style to all sorts of influences. In this interview with AYO ONIKOYI, Entertainment Editor, Vanguard, the singer is unscripted and presented to the music world. Meet Mapatricia:

Can you introduce yourself?

My name is Mamuyoviw Frank, Mapatricia Ohwerhi, I’m an artist, songwriter and comedian. I was born in Sapele, Warri, Delta State, July 3, 1995, I am Urhobo.

How was growing up like and how did music play a part in it?

I grew up all over the place, Nigeria, Benin Republic and South Africa. It was quite interesting, seeing a lot of diversities; cultures and peoples. It definitely affected my music in so many ways, I tilt towards highlife and soul.

How did your journey into music begin?

I grew up in a heavily influenced musical family, so it came natural to me. I started music in the choir in Benin Republic and ever since I couldn’t stop.

Please give us your discography with dates

My first single was ‘Money Biz’ released on July 16, 2019. The second one “Light” was November 3, 2019, after which I released my first song of 2020 titled ‘Demoh’ on New Year day.

Any video yet ?

I have videos but I haven’t just pushed them out yet. I will release some this year.

What are the sacrifices you have made in pursuing your music career?

Chasing an opportunity, whatever it is is automatically saying no to an infinite amount of possibilities, that right there is a sacrifice. Long nights, rejections after rejections, the list goes on but I know it is all going to be worth it.

What are the things that influence your kind of music?

Society, my immediate environment, random thoughts, special moments, its a long list.

How do you get your inspiration?

One word – God. I leave it all to him

Who would you want to collaborate with in Nigeria and why?

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, 2baba, the list goes on and I would want to work with my brothers any day, any time.

Who is your best Nigerian artiste of 2019 and why?

My favorite artist in Nigeria is 2face, it is safe to say he is one of the pioneers of Nigerian music and a decade after, he manages to still remain relevant.

What does good music mean to you and who would you say we are making good music in Nigeria?

I am making amazing music, music is everything to me, from creating my music to listening to other songs, music is life.

What is the most embarrassing experience of your life as a singer?

I am already laughing, so there was this time I went to perform and literally nobody acted as if I was there. I got the biggest L of my life, but I took it as negative energy to feed off.

How do you describe your kind of music?

My music is Afro-beats, in one word but I can tilt towards any direction but it is Afrobeats

Do you love women and how have they influenced your career?

I love women. I think the question on how they have influenced my career is dicey, because I do not make music about women. At least not yet, so I guess it is what it is, whatever it is

Do you believe Nigerian music has come of age and can sustain?

Of course, Afro-beats is about to take over the main stage, I don’t even think this is a question at this time.

How did you come about the Name Mapatricia

My grandma’s name is Patricia, so they call her Mapatricia. I have a striking resemblance to her. I couldn’t pronounce it when I was younger, so they started making fun of me about it. After she passed away when I was still little, people said I reminded them of her, so they started calling me ‘Mapatricia’ and it stuck from there.

