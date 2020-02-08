Universities drive national development — Power Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

Says FG committed to Energizing varsities

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Agba has described universities as centres of development for any country with interest to enhance the quality of its socio-economic environment.

He added that the present administration is committed to making the country’s universities a centre of excellence not only in academic issues but also in research and innovations.

Addressing journalists after inspecting the 8.03 MW Gas Fired Power Plant project inside the Obafemi Awolowo University campus on Saturday, the minister reiterated government’s commitment to completing the project.

He said his visit to the site was to access the level of work done by the contractor and to allay the fear of the school authority that the project might be abadoned by the federal government.

The Minister stated that the project which was tagged Energizing Education is co-funded by other agencies, hence, assured that it will not be abadoned.

He added OAU was part of the six universities across the regions were the projected is piloted, saying the Bayero University and Federal University Abakaliki have been completed and the federal government can only proceed to other schools once that of OAU, as well as other pilot institutions were commissioned.

Universities are centres of development for any serious country. And as such commitment to developing projects, such as the power plant across all the pilot institutions is not in doubt. This administration is committed to completing the project and move to other universities to initiate and complete similar projects, not just for the interest of the schools, but also the adjoining communities.

This project is dear to federal the government, we have energised Kano, Abakaliki and we would also ensure the completion of the project here at OAU”, he added.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman, Governing Council of OAU, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi urged the FG to prioritise completion of the project saying it would not serve academic purposes alone but research work, as well as humanity, since the teaching hospital would benefit from the 24-hour power supply from the project.

He said the project is a laudable initiative from the federal government which must not be allowed to waste away.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede while inspecting the project told the Minister that besides supplying 24-hour power, the project would also serve as a practical centres for student and a means of cross fertilisation of ideas with centres that were solar powered.

There was a cost projection for the project. The project is to be carried out. It will be spread in all the geographical zones in the country. This project will not be abandoned.

I have visited the plant site. I will need to get back to Abuja and brief appropriate authorities. I cannot give exact time frame for the completion of the project. We have come to assess the level of work done.

vanguard

