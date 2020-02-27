Breaking News
UNESCO sets up Bioethics office at Babcock

By Glory Ojojo

A UNIT of the International  Network of UNESCO Chair in Bioethics (Haifa) has been established at Babcock University, BU. The approval was contained in a letter addressed to the Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Iheanyichukwu Okoro.

BU is one of the four such units in Nigeria and the first and only private university till date. The international body was established in 2001 and was authorised to coordinate and stimulate an international Network of Institutes for Medical Ethics Training and to develop an up-to-date syllabus for medical ethics education which will satisfy the requirements   of medical schools throughout the world.

Among its functions, the unit will engage in are the advancement of bioethics lectures, courses and seminars, holding lectures and courses for the public at large, and holding local national and international conferences. When fully on ground and with requisite capacity, the unit will be generating funds for the university. The Chair of the Steering Committee is Prof. Stephen Fapohunda.

