Ugwuanyi boosts Fire Service with five Innoson fighter trucks

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU — GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, last week, advanced the public utility sector with five made-in-Nigeria mini fire fighting trucks to enhance the services being rendered by the Fire Service in Enugu State.

The augmentation was not the first time Governor Ugwuanyi improved upon the fire service from where he met it.

On assumption of office, he increased the number of fire service stations, built and furnished five new ultra-modern stations across the three senatorial districts of the state in addition to increasing the hazard allowance for the personnel.

Ugwuanyi had also provided firefighter’s suit and service uniforms for all the staff; provided Personal Protecting Equipment, PPE, that has made the fire fighters more confident and less fearful in combating inferno.

The governor has also ensured that there is constant supply and availability of chemicals used for firefighting; recruited 52 fighters and 11 drivers, while ensuring that adequate training for capacity building is also given to the personnel.

The investment has paid off as there is now higher awareness on fire prevention and combating, resulting in no less than 165 fire calls for January 2020 alone. Out of the number, 145 calls were bush burning related calls, while dust bin burning also attracted calls to the fire service just to show the level of awareness the service has created among residents of the state.

Handing over the five mini fighter trucks to the service, Governor Ugwuanyi whose duty was performed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Simon Ortuanya acknowledged that the fire incident which would have razed Ogbete main market, in January, was aborted because of the sensitization and training the service gave to the traders in December, last year.

Governor Ugwuanyi congratulated the Fire service for all they have been doing and approved a separate accounting system for the service. He said that government took note of the urgency of their job in protecting lives and property.

Not relenting on the job, the service has continued sensitization of residents through indoor and outdoor conferences, visitations of establishments, stakeholders and road shows to further create awareness of mitigation of fire incidents, particularly at harmattan season such as now.

Fire Service Chief, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa after a road show, last Friday, disclosed that the state government has concluded plans to establish three more fire service stations in the three senatorial districts, noting that the target of the state is to have at least one fire station in all the 17 local government areas of the state.

Ohaa further disclosed that the state government has approved the installation of fire equipment in government establishments in the state. He acknowledged that more and more residents were reposing better confidence on the service rendered by his office.

He also disclosed that the state government has concluded arrangement to drill boreholes in all the fire stations in the state and approved the supply of rapid response mini vehicles so they can pass through smaller thoroughfares.

“Prior to the beginning of the dry season’s harmattan, we have taken a sensitization tour to all major markets in Enugu State starting from Ogbete market to Obollo-Afor, to Orie-Emene markets, Timber sheds and other sensitive points, teaching and enlightening on the basic methods to prevent fire incidents.

“While we embarked on the sensitization tour, we were able to distribute huge industrial fire extinguishers to some major markets in the state courtesy of Governor Ugwuanyi. The various inputs helped in the fight and curtail of rate of fire incidents in the state,” Ohaa said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

