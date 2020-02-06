Two terror commanders, policeman killed during raids on Ansaru’s hideout

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Police Force said on Thursday two wanted terror commanders were killed and three terrorists arrested when its operatives raided Ansaru group’s camp in Kaduna, Wednesday.

The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement, said a police inspector was also killed and 13 other policemen injured in the attack.

According to him, police officers also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

The police had said in an earlier statement that 250 terrorists and bandits were killed in the raids on terrorists’ hideouts in Kaduna.

Some of the exhibits recovered during the operation include 11 AK47 rifles, 730 rounds of live AK47 ammunition, 152 rounds of GPMG ammunition in two chains, 13 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, two cartons and 48 sachets of tramadol, four facemasks, phones, and other electronic gadgets.

According to him, the exhibits are currently subjected to forensic investigations.

Mba said: “In the aftermath of the police counter-terrorism operations which successfully neutralized the operational bases of the Ansaru Terrorists’ Group and bandits, one Haruna Basullube – one of the most wanted kidnappers/cattle rustlers in the country and one Bashir Leta – another notorious bandits’ commander were killed; while one Mallam Abba – Commander of Boko Haram camp in Kuduru Forest and one Mofa – a notorious kidnapper were critically injured.

“Meanwhile, as mop-up operations continue, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, has deployed crack detectives and special forensic investigators from the Force Headquarters to expedite investigations into the broad criminal enterprise of the group and their associates.

“In spite of the successes of the operation, one Inspector Muhammed Abubakar attached to the Police Special Forces regrettably died as a result of injuries sustained in the heat of the combat.

“Thirteen other officers (made up of two SPs, one DSP, four Inspectors and Sergeants) including the Pilot and Co-pilot of the Police helicopter, sustained different degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

“The late Inspector Muhammed Abubakar was one of the finest officers of the Police Special Forces with vast training and operational background, both at home and abroad. He was among the pioneer set of the Police Special Forces trained in Belarus. Born on July 8, 1985, he was enlisted into the Nigeria Police on June 1, 2008, as a Constable and rose to the rank of Inspector of Police before his untimely death.

“As a member of the Special Forces, he participated in several successful police operations and joint missions with the military in the fight against insurgency both in and outside the North-eastern part of the country.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: