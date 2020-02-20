Two docked for allegedly calling policeman ‘thief’

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ikorodu Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State on Thursday arraigned a woman and a man who allegedly assaulted a policeman on duty by calling him a thief.

Tunde Rasheed, 22, and Yetunde Adeshina, 42 whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and conduct likely to breach the peace.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendant shouted at the policeman and used abusive words on him, on Feb. 16, on Fijabi Street, Agric, Owutu, Ikorodu.

Ajiteru said that the offences contravened Sections 168, 41 and 186 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr O.M. Dawodu, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N80,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Dawodu said that the surety must be gainfully employed, have evidence of tax payment and be related to the defendants.

Dawodu adjourned the case until March 19 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

