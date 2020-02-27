True Federalism: APC Govs move to Implement El-Rufai Committee’s Report

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure.

GOVERNORS of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) will soon implement the recommendations of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai Committee on true federalism.

Its chairman and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said this in Akure during the 3rd anniversary lecture and book presentation on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration in Ondo State.

Bagudu who was the chairman of the occasion said they have set up a committee to that effect.

“Already, the PGF had set up a Governance Programme Steering Committee headed by the Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar to evolve a common governance template for themselves and as well revisit all policy initiatives and recommendations, including those of the Gov. Nasir el-Rufai Committee on true federalism.

He assured Nigerians that his colleagues in the APC are committed to implementing the report.

Delivering the anniversary lecture entitled ” The Nigerian Federalism Imbroglio: A Pragmatic Approach, the guest lecturer, a Human Right lawyer Femi Falana SAN lamented that the road to true federalism in the country ” is very rough but we will get there one day.

Falana said that ” Nigeria must go back to true federalism. We must actualise the letters and spirit of the constitution.

He noted that every successive government in the country have tinkered with the letters of federalism.

The human Right lawyer recalled that the ruling APC which had in its manifestoes the restructuring of the country but reneged on its promise.

Falana challenged state governors in the country to study the constitution and demand for what they are constitutional entitles to and stop going to Abuja to collect” crumbs from the masters table.

According to him the failure of the state governors to demand for what rightfully belongs to them was worrisome.

” I will also challenge our state governors to mobilise and lead a legal battle against over concentration of power at the central. We should return to true federalism. Its a national crisis.

” There must be restructuring and redistribution of the nations Commonwealth.

” State government must sand for a new revenue formulae to take care of Federal government responsibility in their states

” If the Federal government failed to reimburse the states on road fixed in their states they should not hesitate to go to court.

Falana said that the federal government should desist from given oil bloc to individuals but to state government in other to enable them pay workers salaries as at when due.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu assured Nigerians that the ruling APC in the central would deliver on its promise of true federalism. End

