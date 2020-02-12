Trade challenges ahead for the shipping industry

Kindly Share This Story:

BREXIT, IMO 2020 and the Coronavirus are plaguing the shipping industry of late and ECSA (European Community Shipowners’ Associations) is working round the clock in order to offer solutions to its members and advocate the industry’s contribution towards the European economy. In an exclusive interview with Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide (www.hellenicshippingnews.com), Mr. Claes Berglund, President of ECSA, commented on the various open “fronts” that the shipping industry is having to deal with these days.

ECSA is expected to have a prominent seat as well at the upcoming European Shipping Week 2020, where Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide is also among the Media Sponsors. European Shipping Week is a platform where EU policy-makers can meet and engage with European shipowners and other stakeholders from the maritime sector. The focus is on shipping, in all its different aspects, including the participation of sectors linked to the shipping industry.

The first three days of the week each has a specific theme and all events on that day will be addressing related issues.

Monday, February 17, 2020 – Trade and competitiveness

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 – Safe and social shipping

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 – Shipping and the environment

Thursday, February 20, 2020 – Flagship Conference and Gala Dinner

European Shipping Week is the brainchild of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) and is a unique opportunity to meet the heads of the world’s leading shipping companies in the heart of Europe.

