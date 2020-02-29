Trace TV repackages for good, says MD

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

TRACE, an Afro-Urban entertainment and empowerment brand widens its audience and influence through a mix of new and existing services in music, edutainment and entertainment in 2020.

Before now, you probably thought of TRACE as a traditional media company with TV Channels but that’s all about to change. Having widened their scope and honed their craft over the years to include all-round event and content production as well as talent management service, in effect an ad agency with its own media platform; TRACE is now a Pan-African Ecosystem to empower the young and young at heart globally.

“We are lucky to have millions of viewers across Africa and globally in the Diaspora and we knew we had a responsibility to do more than just entertain our audience. Moving into the new decade, we have expanded our mission to empower our audiences through entertainment. For us, empowerment has a wide scope. From helping artists and content creators advance their creativity and make money, to more widely educating and improving the skills and knowledge of young Africans”, said Sam Onyemelukwe, the regional Managing Director of TRACE.

TRACE is also introducing new service offerings in line with the new empowerment mission. YOUTrace; is a new digital platform for the music industry, TRACE Academia is a revolutionary edutainment ecosystem that combines the power of entertainment to make e-learning much more effective and will offer a wide range of certified courses to empower the ever-growing African Population.

TRACE will also reinvigorate its distribution business by scaling TCD (TRACE Content Distribution) which handles international movie, series and documentary distribution and JTV Music, the audio digital distribution arm.

Vanguard

