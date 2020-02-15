Toolz, Gbemi promise no holds bar approach in second season of ‘OffAir’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Lovers of radio, video content and podcasts, can now revel in excitement as media duo, Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi and Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru return for the second season of their hit talk show ‘OffAir’.

The pair who unveiled the promo video of the second season earlier in the month explained at the premiere event in Lagos that they will be taking things up a notch in the new season.

Held at the Civic Centre in Lagos, the premiere event had in attendance former Big Brother Naija contestant, Tobi Bakre, actresses; Adesua Etomi, Bisola Aiyeola, Beverly Naya and Osas Ighodaro.

Other guests were media personalities; Maria Okan, Osi Dirisu, Oreka Godis, Latasha Ngwugbe; artistes, Falz, Banky W, Mocheddah; marketing communications executives, Steve Babaeko, Ayeni Adekunle, Debola Williams, John Ehiguese, Elizabeth Osho and others.

The event was hosted by the duo of media personalities, Toke Makinwa and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Speaking on the new season, OffAir co-host, Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi said, “We started this as an off-shoot of our radio shows and we’re pretty excited to see where this journey takes us. OffAir is a unique podcast, as it is not just audio content but an audiovisual talk show available to our fans across various platforms.

We get to talk about the usual things we would gist about as girls and our fans are always ever ready to listen to us. We’re grateful to be able to engage in such conversations that not only entertain them but inform and educate them”.

“This new season will bring with it more gist and topics we’re unafraid to talk about. The OffAir gang is growing and our signature slangs like ‘Should I Talk It’ are all the rave. We owe that to our fans and lovers of the show. We can’t thank them enough,” OffAir co-host, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru-Demerun added.

OffAir is one of the rare examples of radio personalities responding to an organic demand for specific content and leveraging that content to build a secondary independent brand. Gbemi and Toolz have shows that follow each other on their time slots at Beat FM and as a joke, they began to do a ‘handover’ show where they would banter and discuss various topics.

With an impressive first season and the official announcement for their second season, Gbemi and Toolz are developing the next phases of their careers.

