Olympics 2000 silver medalist in the women 100m hurdles, Gloria Alozie is on the wish list of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) technical director, Brown Ebewele for coaches that will make the team to the 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Alozie’s 12.44 seconds remains the African and national record in the event and based on the fact that Tobi Amusan is in the top five contenders for medals in Tokyo, 2020, Ebewele said it would be wise to have Alozie in the coaching crew to give useful tips to the up and coming Amusan who finished fourth at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

“Alozie’s contribution would be useful. She was in the final of the Olympics and won a silver in the 100m hurdles.

“This is an Olympic year, therefore, all hands must be harnessed to achieve the desired goal”, Ebewele said.

On the All-Comers meet at the weekend in Akure Ondo State, the AFN technical director said athletes turn-out was impressive and they enjoyed the first competition of the year.

He reiterated the need for all athletes to bond together, stressing that as head of the technical committee, he would ensure that justice prevails in the federation.

