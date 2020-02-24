Togo: Post-election crisis and urban truth imperative

Kindly Share This Story:

The official proclamation of the provisional results of the presidential poll of 22.02.2020 by the National Electoral Commission giving the 72.36% victory to the incumbent candidate Faure Essomzima Gnassingbe constitutes a grave violation to the sovereignty of the Togolese People.

This ushers In a post-electoral crisis engulfing the whole West African sub-region. The dazzling 69,85% victory of the democratically elected President of Togo, Dr Gabriel Agbéyomé Messan Kodjo confirms the massive rejection of the bad governance of the outgoing president by the Togolese people with a high participation rate of 77%.

The International Coordination of the Achibishop Kpodzro Platform invites people to massively take to the streets across national boundaries and in the diaspora to counter this unacceptable electoral heist at this particular turning point in history of Togo.

The truth of the ballot box is supreme and commands an unprecedented citizen mobilization.

The International Coordination calls on all political and civil society organizations to unite behind the elected President, Dr Gabriel Agbéyomé Messan Kodjo, to put an end to this grotesque electoral heist and to end the dictatorship of our mother land.

The International Coordination urges the defense and security forces, who have mainly voted for the new President of the Republic, to remain professional and republican.

The International Coordination thanks the international community for its support of the Togolese people and requests them to use all channels for a peaceful political stabilization in Togo.

By General Coordinator, Dr Edem Atsou Kwasi

