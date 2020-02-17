Tofa, others move for new political order in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO—Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention, NRC and elder statesman in Kano State, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, weekend, informed that he and others were strategizing to chart a way forward for the state, including giving it political directions in future elections.

Tofa spoke to newsmen after his group, the Kano Concerned Citizen Initiative, KCCI, convened what it described as Kano Unity Summit to address issues around security, health, education, almajiri and general welfare of the citizens, among others in the state, aimed at restoring the lost glory of Kano State.

According to him “Kano is really in a mess, insecurity, poverty, Almajiri, lack of political direction and so many other areas. And we have a lot of organisations dealing with a lot of things. Each one of the organisations is working on one area or the other and so we think since we are all concerned about similar things, it will be better if we come together, select those things that are of importance to us and discuss them to find solutions to them. That is the only reason why we are here.

“We may not find solutions to some of them but the key ones we will discuss them properly and develop strategies for them so that we can be able to deal with them as quickly as possible especially the issues of illiteracy, poverty and political misdirection. Nothing can happen without politics. If you want to change policy then you have to be in politics, you have to know the kind of people you are electing. This is not something you can do now but you can prepare for it.

“I don’t have any personal interest in anything but the interest of Kano State. Again, the dire need for unity among all segments of Kano society. If we are to achieve any meaningful progress in our resolve to bring about any tangible development aimed at making life more abundant for us all. We think Kano is very important in the midst of Northern Nigeria and Nigeria itself. That is why we think that Kano must be calm and collective.”

