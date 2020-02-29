TNT becomes defiant entertainment TV, with improved operational system

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

In a quest to remain on top of competition as the best entertainment, natively modern television aimed at providing quality service to numerous views especially the youths, the management of the trendy and established Television station, TNT popularly known as Tiwa ‘N’ Tiwa, meaning ‘our own’ has recently upgraded its operational system to offer the best TV programmes such music, lifestyle, movie, comedy among others.

According to Group Managing Director, Dr. Damilola Adefemi, the upgrading is necessary to satisfy the increasing yearning of viewers, now that the management has introduced professionals working in the TV station for quality delivery.

Before now, the TV station was purely music-based programmes be for acquisition, but the management has taken a step further to make the programmes all-encompassing including sports spectrum and sports spectacular.

ALSO READ:

Dr. Damilola said that the new features for TNT, Tiwa ‘N’ Tiwa TV and management strategy is to widen its programmes and operation to serve better far and near viewers. “We feature numerous celebrities from different sections movie, music, sport and so on our different programmes and our seasoned broadcasters and managers are fit to deliver desired results working with those celebrities.

Continuing Dr. Damilola said that Tiwa ‘N’ Tiwa TV, is a station established in 2011 runs a 24-hour indigenous music, movie, Lifestyle, Sports and Entertainment channel that presently airs on Gotv, Channel 111 .Tiwa n tiwa will soon on Startimes, DSTV and free to hair.

“Our key objective is to promote and seek ways to drive a wider reach for the Nigerian culture home and abroad. Tiwa ‘N’ Tiwa TV is well rated and has a strong resonance with the Cable channel viewers of GOtv, a fast-growing and well-circulated television channel which has penetrated over 26 states in Nigeria and millions are glued to it based on our unique shows.

In view of the above, “we are in process of adding other platform’s channel carriage like DStv, Startimes and Free TV to help direct more eyeballs and make us a default station globally due to our unique selling point as an infusion based platform with local elements fused into our programmes and transmit Yoruba, English and Pidgin”.

She said, “since the introduction of our creative programmes that are extremely entertaining to TV viewers nation-wide such as TNT E News, O’Shapra Live, Cooking Delite, Kilon Happen and Gbe Body, my take, makossa switch, Lafta moments, Evolution, Celebrity playlist, 5 things, Hits non stop, Sports spectrum and Sports spectacular amongst others, major advertisers and brands have now seen the TV station as one of the best media channels to reach their consumers across the country and have been placing their TV commercials to a highly notable advantage of their brands since early 2018″.

She stressed further that a major benefit of the new TNT television is the live online transmission which allows Nigerians and Africans in the diaspora to view and enjoy our programmes world-wide and even locally for those who are not currently on the GOTV bouquet but are keen on enjoying unprecedented entertainment on Television.

Dr. Damilola Adefemi said that we are quietly redefining television entertainment in Nigeria to ensure that there will never be a boring moment in our homes and anywhere they are through our mobile App.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: