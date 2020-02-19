Three die, three injured in Ogun multiple accidents

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Three persons have been confirmed dead, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple accidents that occurred at Obada Oko, along the Abeokuta-Sango expressway on Wednesday.

The accident, involved two metro taxis with registration numbers: (OGUN ) TRE 150 YJ; ABB 984 TF, a Toyota Corolla car which its registration number could not be ascertained and a white Truck marked (LAGOS) AGL 535 XW.

Confirming the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, attributed it to wrong lane driving and over-speeding on the part of the Toyota Corolla car driver and that of the truck.

READ ALSO: Ogun State appoints transition committees for 20 LGAs

He said, “Report by some eyewitnesses said the Toyota Corolla car was plying one way from the mechanic village, which cause the Truck driver coming to inbound Abeokuta to lost control, cross its lane to other lane and hit the Nissan taxi going towards Obada Oko”.

“According to eye witness account at the scene of the accident said the truck was coming to inbound Abeokuta on its right lane when suddenly the Toyota Corolla car driving in a direction prohibited by traffic law (one way), appeared from nowhere facing the truck head-on”.

“But in its attempt to avoid a head-on collision, the truck driver swerved to the outbound lane from Abeokuta, crossed the median and hit two taxi cars coming from Abeokuta”.

“One of the taxi’s had a minor crash while the other was not so lucky because the truck ran over it, killing 3 of the 6 passengers on board immediately”.

Akinbiyi however, explained that corpses of the diseased have been deposited at the State Hospital in Ijaiye, Abeokuta, while those injured were rescued to the same hospital and the Federal Medical Center (FMC), also in Abeokuta for medical treatment.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: