By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Three persons have been killed while several sustained degrees of injuries when rival cult groups clashed in Lokoja, Kogi State capital on Monday.

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolawole disclosed this at the house plenary sitting on Tuesday.

He expressed worries over the spate of cultism and other criminal activities in the state stressing that something urgent needed to be done to address the ugly trend

Kolawole who ruled on a motion of urgent public importance appealed to the State Government to rehabilitate all the street lights in Lokoja to curb the menace of hoodlums also called for a review of the law on kidnapping and cultism in Kogi State.

His words ”We are really worried over the spate of cultism in our State. On Monday, we learned that three persons were killed and others injured. The injured victims are currently in one of the hospitals in the state. We can’t fold our arms and allow this to continue in our state”.

vanguard

